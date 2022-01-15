FY2023 Earnings Forecast for PPL Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

