Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its target price reduced by Truist from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

