Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTES. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

GTES stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

