GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGF opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

