Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,237,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $163.21 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.