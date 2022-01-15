Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 69 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.86.

Paycom Software stock opened at $333.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

