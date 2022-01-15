Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,854,000 after acquiring an additional 136,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 206,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:GNL opened at $15.08 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.