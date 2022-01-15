Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,890 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $29.76 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.

