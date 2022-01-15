Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $199.76 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $202.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.67.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

