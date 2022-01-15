Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.10.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $306.28 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.21 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

