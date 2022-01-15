Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS:GNFTF remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
About Genfit
