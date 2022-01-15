Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GNFTF remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Get Genfit alerts:

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.