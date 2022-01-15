GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.36 ($21.49).

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($19.00) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,641 ($22.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,583.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,489.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,650.60 ($22.41). The company has a market cap of £82.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

