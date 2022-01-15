Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.75

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.60. Glencore shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 42,614 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

