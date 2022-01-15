Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 3.9% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

