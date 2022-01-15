Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 3.9% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.
