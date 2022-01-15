Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE GSL opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $888.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.79. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

