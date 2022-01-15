Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB opened at $251.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.56. Globant has a one year low of $188.67 and a one year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.