Golden Goose Price Up 54.9% This Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $213,992.75 and approximately $51,150.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00077693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.63 or 0.07749534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,282.50 or 0.99897583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

