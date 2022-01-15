Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

