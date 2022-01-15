Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at $59,058,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at $40,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,610 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $25,662,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $22,000,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNOG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 749,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,239. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

