Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

