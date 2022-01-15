Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Down 6.7%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.37. 2,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 258,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 22,329 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

