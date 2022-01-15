Graphlinq Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $364,239.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $364,239.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00058647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

