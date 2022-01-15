Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Grasim Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.

