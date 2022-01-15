Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 64.4% in December

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Great Elm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,690,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Elm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 5,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,275. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

