Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$40.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWO. TD Securities lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

GWO opened at C$39.03 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$28.85 and a 12 month high of C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 24.32 and a quick ratio of 20.95. The stock has a market cap of C$36.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.02.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,000.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

