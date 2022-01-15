Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $26.21

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $26.91. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 2,113 shares trading hands.

GRBK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 861,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,825,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 199,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

