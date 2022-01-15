Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 134.1% in December

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the December 15th total of 798,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GRNQ opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Greenpro Capital has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 608.66% and a negative return on equity of 78.19%.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 385,000 shares of Greenpro Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

