GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.00. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 2,143 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $742.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 27.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 132.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

