Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) VP Acquires $19,990.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) VP Jaye Thompson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $19,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $69.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $157,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLSI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

