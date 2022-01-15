Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GROM opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 52.51% and a negative net margin of 129.27%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter worth $594,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

