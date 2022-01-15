GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $35.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of GRWG opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.65. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

