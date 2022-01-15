GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $10.00. The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 34388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GrowGeneration by 20.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GrowGeneration by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $559.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

