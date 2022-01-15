Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,237. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5982 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

