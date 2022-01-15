Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 143.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 267,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $178.47 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.45. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.