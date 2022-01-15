Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.88 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE:AES opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

