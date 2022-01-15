Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO opened at $628.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $832.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $734.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $742.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.