Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.54 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $82,578,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 594.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,039,000 after buying an additional 164,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.75 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.