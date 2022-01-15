Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,949,000 after purchasing an additional 99,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,039,000 after purchasing an additional 141,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,993 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

