Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 643 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 46,691.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.31.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,083,404. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $186.14 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $134.21 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.41 and its 200 day moving average is $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

