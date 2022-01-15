Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 645 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXP opened at $125.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

