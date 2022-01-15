Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.39 and last traded at C$35.51. Approximately 1,016,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 902,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.48.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.15 to C$0.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

