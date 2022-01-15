Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,940 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $168.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

