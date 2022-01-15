Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.12% of Dynatrace worth $25,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 219,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

