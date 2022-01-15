Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.51 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $17,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 in the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

