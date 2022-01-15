Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.44% of LivePerson worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

