Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 33,692 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $21,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.22.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

