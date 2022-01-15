Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 112.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8,485.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 104.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 79,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $187.14 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

