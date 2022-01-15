Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Harbour Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

LON:HBR opened at GBX 385.40 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 376.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($6.16).

In related news, insider Alan M. Ferguson acquired 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,933.81). Also, insider Anne Stevens acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($162,888.56).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

