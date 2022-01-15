Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.89

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and traded as high as $25.92. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,381 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $171.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 24.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 73,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

