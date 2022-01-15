Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.89

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and traded as high as $25.92. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,381 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 73,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

